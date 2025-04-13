Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.