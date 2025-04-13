Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,980 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,550,000 after buying an additional 142,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,048,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

NYSE CNI opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

