Qtron Investments LLC Sells 6,697 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $56.24 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

