Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 5,960.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.