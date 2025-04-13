Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Seaboard by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $2,540.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,670.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2,716.55. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,365.00 and a 12-month high of $3,412.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

