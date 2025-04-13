Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Qualys stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,119.70. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,785,980. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,480 shares of company stock worth $3,654,266 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

