Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

