Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ranpak by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Ranpak Stock Down 1.7 %

PACK opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

About Ranpak

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.