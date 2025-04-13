RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) is Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Independent Franchise Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057,725 shares during the period. RB Global makes up about 6.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of RB Global worth $871,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $266,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $209,931,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,030,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

RB Global Stock Up 2.4 %

RBA stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.