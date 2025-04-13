RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

