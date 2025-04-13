RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 387.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Mplx stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

