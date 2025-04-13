RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,940 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

