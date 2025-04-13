RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

