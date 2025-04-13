Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 113,200 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

