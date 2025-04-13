Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.31 Million Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -514.29%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

