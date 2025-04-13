Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

