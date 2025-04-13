Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2,962.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.37.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

