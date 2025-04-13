Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 251,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 29,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $17.14 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.71.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.