Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 97,700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,078,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

DOC stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.