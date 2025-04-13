Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

