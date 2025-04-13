Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $319,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,255.50. The trade was a 18.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,145.84. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,426 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLMB stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

