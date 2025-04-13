Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $785.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $875.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,073.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

