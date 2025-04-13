Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 6,981 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 33,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $4,043,361.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,558.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $249,010.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,545,250.75. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,973 shares of company stock worth $73,056,260 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

