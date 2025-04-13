Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,678,000. Amundi raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,479,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

