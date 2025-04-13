Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,815 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,374,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.