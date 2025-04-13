Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $59,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $668.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $706.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

