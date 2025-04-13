Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,645 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $56,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 498,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 75,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

