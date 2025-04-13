Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $39,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Progressive by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2,262.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after purchasing an additional 249,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $35,253,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at $969,024.07. This represents a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $435,861.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $275.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.20. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.