Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,271 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $44,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

