Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $58,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 486,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 82,490 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

PLD stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

