Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 569,409 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569,409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $63,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TransUnion by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,610.83. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

