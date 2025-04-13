Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 42.20 ($0.55). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 2,658,260 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,829.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.36.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

