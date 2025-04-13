Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

