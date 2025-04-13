Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $2,061,210.15 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,599,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,347.18. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,079,234.95.

On Monday, February 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,904,129.10.

On Monday, January 13th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $60,761.25.

On Friday, January 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $463,325.16.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

