Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,879 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RLI by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLI by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

