Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.67.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

