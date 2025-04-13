Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.30 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NXRT opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $885.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

