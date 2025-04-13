Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,142 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. Raymond James began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.