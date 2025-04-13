Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,746 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MasterBrand by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

