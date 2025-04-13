RWWM Inc. Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 377.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,322 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises 4.7% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 513,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,776,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 244,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after buying an additional 241,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

NYSE:PII opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $92.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

