Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,606 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $111.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

