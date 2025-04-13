Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 4,390,721 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,344,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.01.

UAL stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

