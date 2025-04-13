Sanders Capital LLC Makes New $499.97 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,154,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,972,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in PDD by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
