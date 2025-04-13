Sanders Capital LLC Sells 32,392,920 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,392,920 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $915,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,955,000 after acquiring an additional 413,797 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

