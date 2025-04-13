Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,359,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

SAND stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

