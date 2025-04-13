Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

