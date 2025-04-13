Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 13.3 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
About Santacruz Silver Mining
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
Read More
