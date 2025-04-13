Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.