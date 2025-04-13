Savvy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

