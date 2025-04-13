Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $27.62 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

